OC Transpo union asks members to stay out of uniform in protest

Some OC Transpo drivers were in plain clothes for a protest against what their union called a toxic work environment, but they're slated to be back in uniform Friday.

Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU) Local 279 president Clint Crabtree told CBC he met with management and got commitments to resolve some outstanding issues. That's why he's ending the one-day action.

"We've done what we had to do today to bring attention to what's going on," he said.

CBC spotted bus drivers out of uniform on Thursday morning as they stopped to pick up passengers on Queen Street.

In a text message to CBC, Crabtree said his members are "fed up with the style of management" at OC Transpo.

"We need to stand together united, to fix all of the working conditions and the toxic work environment, that exists today," he said in the message.

"The amount of unjustified discipline, lay-offs of much needed garage attendants. Bus scheduling that is unrealistic and it puts all operators' safety in jeopardy," Crabtree added.

"Numerous resignations due to work life balance, as well as a 12 year mechanic who packed up and left today, when we are all severely understaffed and underpaid, the need for mechanics is paramount."

Renée Amilcar, the city's general manager of transit services, said she met with Crabtree on Thursday to discuss his concerns and potential solutions. She said that will continue.

"OC Transpo is facing a financial challenge and rebuilding our ridership is key to the future of the system," she said, in an email response to questions CBC posed.

"To maintain our current riders and attract new ones, we must provide a consistently high level of service to our customers," Amilcar added. "The conduct of our staff, in and out of uniform, affects whether our customers feel welcome and safe on our system."