Bus 'tweaks' possible in wake of LRT delay

OC Transpo will look at "tweaking" about a dozen bus routes that were altered in anticipation of a 2018 LRT launch, transit boss John Manconi said Wednesday morning.

More than two dozen bus routes were changed in recent weeks to integrate with the light rail system, which was supposed to be up and running before the end of the year.

But last week, Manconi announced Rideau Transit Group (RTG) — the consortium building the light rail system — would not meet its completion deadline of Nov. 2.

It appears there's still no firm completion date for the $2.1-billion project.

Given that uncertainty, councillors and the public have asked for bus routes to be improved or even restored.

But it might not be that simple: Manconi said route changes on this scale take many months to plan because of interconnections and driver schedules.

"You'd have to untangle a whole maze of routes," he said Wednesday.

Nevertheless, Manconi said transit staff might be able to make a few simple changes in relatively short order.

For example, Routes 11 and 12 might be extended by a stop or two to end in more convenient locations for riders.

"Our No. 1 goal is to take care of our customers, we know they're going through a lot of pain, we thank them for their patience," Manconi said. "We know it's a tough sell to say LRT is coming. I continue to be optimistic about the system we're going to have when it's up and running, but I want to acknowledge that they're going through a lot and I thank them."