Train shortage could hamper afternoon commute

"A reduced number of trains" on Ottawa's Confederation Line could mean more delays for commuters Monday afternoon, OC Transpo said around noon.

O-Train Line 1 : Slightly longer wait times are continuing due to a reduced number of trains and are expected to continue to the start of the afternoon peak. —@OC_Transpo

The afternoon peak starts at 3 p.m. on weekdays.

The Confederation Line had 13 working trains available when it launched Sept. 14. A CBC source said only 11 double trains went into service Friday and Monday mornings.

This is the first time OC Transpo has blamed delays on a train shortage.

A train at Ottawa's Hurdman station on Sept. 14, 2019. (Andrew Lee/CBC)

One train was sent to the service garage for repairs on Thursday after its overhead power line "snagged" as it entered St-Laurent station.

On Monday morning, OC Transpo tweeted about a mechanical issue on a train during a morning peak that caused delays, crowding and the closure of a platform at Tunney's Pasture.

Monday's issues are the fifth and sixth announced by OC Transpo on the Confederation Line over the last five days, and the eighth and ninth so far this month.

Initially, OC Transpo planned to run 15 double trains during morning and afternoon peaks, plus another two kept aside as spares. That number was eventually reduced to 13 trains on the track at rush hour.