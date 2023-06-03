Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Ottawa·Photos

Take a sneak peek inside Ottawa's new Swiss-made trains

The Trillium Line extension isn't expected to open until later this year, but commuters got a preview at Doors Open Ottawa of the line's new trains — and the early reviews are in.

Trillium Line vehicles were briefly on display Saturday at Doors Open Ottawa

Guy Quenneville · CBC News ·
Greensboro LRT station Ottawa June 3, 2023
On Saturday, future Trillium Line commuters got to check out a sample Stadler train that will trundle along the north-south line when it reopens — something that's set to happen later this year. (Guy Quenneville/CBC)

They look a lot like the Confederation Line trains Ottawa commuters know well, with their blue seats, yellow handrails and the same staccato "Doors. Opening." voice. 

But OC Transpo's new diesel-powered Trillium Line trains bear some distinctive marks from both their light-rail counterparts and the older trains that ran on the line before it shut down in 2020 for a major expansion.

And several residents who got a sneak peek at the sample trains parked Saturday at Greenboro station on the first day of Doors Open Ottawa said they seem more spacious. 

inside Trillium line train June 2023
The diesel trains bear some hallmarks of the vehicles on the Confederation Line, including blue seats and yellow handrails. (Guy Quenneville/CBC)
Stadler name on OC Transpo Trillium Line train
Unlike the Alstom-designed Confederation Line trains, these ones are branded "Stadler" after their Swiss manufacturer. (Guy Quenneville/CBC)

"There's a huge improvement in the doors," said Bernie Geiger.

"The old trains only had two doors for a certain length. These new ones now have four doors and the doors are much wider .... It used to be quite a squeeze to get through the doors on the old trains."

The seats met with Geiger's approval, too.

"It's good back support, good bit of head rest as well," he said. "Comfortable for people coming all the way from Riverside South heading to Bayview." 

OC Transpo Trillium line seats
'It's good back support,' said Bernie Geiger. 'Good bit of head rest as well.' (Guy Quenneville/CBC)
corridor of OC Transpo Trillium line train
'It's fresh and clean, so let's hope it stays that way,' Geiger added. (Guy Quenneville/CBC)

The new trains are branded "Stadler," after their Swiss manufacturer. That also sets them apart from the problem-plagued Alstom vehicles that have been operating on the Confederation Line. 

Carol Davies also liked what she saw Saturday, but she had one concern. 

"I'm not as happy with the small steps because ... you can trip on them," she said. "[Would] be nice if they were a ramp."

Carol Davies and Duncan McKay
Carol Davies, touring the train Saturday with her friend Dustin McKay, said she wished the stairs to her left were a ramp instead. (Guy Quenneville/CBC)

Here are more photos from Saturday's sneak preview. The $1.2-billion Trillium Line extension — one part of Ottawa's much larger Stage 2 rail expansion — is expected to open later this year.

Greenboro station train opening
Greenboro station in south Ottawa was OC Transpo's chosen venue to offer commuters an early look at the trains. (Guy Quenneville/CBC)
David Jeanes aboard the LRT at Greenboro June 3, 2023
David Jeanes adjusts his camera while checking out one of the new Stadler trains Saturday during Doors Open Ottawa. (Guy Quenneville/CBC)
new Trillium line map
Not the map you're used to, is it? (Guy Quenneville/CBC)
doors open button OC Transpo June 2023
These trains also feature a voice saying 'Doors. Opening.' (Guy Quenneville/CBC)
model train swag
Model carboard trains were among the swag given out by OC Transpo. (Guy Quenneville/CBC)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Guy Quenneville

Reporter at CBC Ottawa

Guy Quenneville is a reporter at CBC Ottawa. He can be reached at guy.quenneville@cbc.ca.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

Related Stories

now