OC Transpo changes downtown route for R1 buses Friday

In a move reminiscent of transit before the LRT opened, R1 buses will travel along Albert and Slater streets instead of Queen Street in downtown Ottawa starting Friday morning..

R1 buses will run along Albert and Slater streets, with stops at Bank and Kent streets for westbound riders and Kent and O'Connor streets for those headed east, said Renée Amilcar, the city's general manager of transit services, in a memo on Friday.

The entire track shut down Monday afternoon because of a bearing problem on a train. A similar problem nearly two years ago shut down the entire system for almost a week.

A sign outside an Ottawa light rail station tells riders that R1 buses have replaced trains. It's still unclear when the Confederation Line will reopen. (Francis Ferland/CBC)

Amilcar said there would be 36 R1 buses to ferry people at peak times throughout the morning and afternoon.

There is also a shuttle running between Lees and Rideau stations, with stops at each station, except Lees, according to the memo.

Another shuttle will travel between Lees, uOttawa and Rideau stations.

As R1 bus service continues, there's still no word on when the Confederation Line will be up and running again.