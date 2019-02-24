OC Transpo postpones LRT test Sunday

A plan to simulate how city buses and light rail trains would interact at Tunney's Pasture station Sunday has been postponed.

The test was expected to take place from 5 a.m until 2 p.m., but a statement posted to OC Transpo's website Saturday said the test has been cancelled.

The statement provided no reason for the postponement, but the city is expected to get hit with freezing rain this morning.

Three Transitway stations were expected to close during the exercise, and a number of buses were to be detoured as well.

OC Transpo said in a statement Friday that similar tests have already occurred at other "key" bus stations, including Hurdman Station in October 2018.

OC Transpo said transit service will go ahead as normal Sunday.