Full LRT service expected by end of day Tuesday

A worker repairs overhead wires on a stalled LRT OC Transpo train near Lees station in Ottawa Jan. 6, 2023. If a few more steps go well, the full light rail line could reopen later Tuesday. (Spencer Colby/The Canadian Press)

Full light rail service is expected later Tuesday for the first time in nearly a week, according to the latest memo from Ottawa's transit general manager.

Renée Amilcar wrote Tuesday morning that repairs to the Confederation Line's overhead power system are complete along the closed section between Tremblay and uOttawa stations.

The next steps are to power the line back up, remove two stopped trains, test the system, and reinstitute full service.

"Based on current progress, we anticipate full O-Train Line 1 service will resume later today," she wrote, adding the city would have a news conference at some point Tuesday.

Trouble with the system began during freezing rain on the night of Jan. 4, with further damage done during some attempts to fix the system. R1 replacement buses have been brought in to fill the light rail gap.

Trains are running about every five minutes between Blair and Tremblay stations to the east of the closure and between Tunney's Pasture and uOttawa stations to the west.

On Monday, Amilcar and Mayor Mark Sutcliffe said they're seeking answers as to why the middle of the network in particular is experiencing issues, and whether this problem is isolated or chronic.

OC Transpo has brought in independent experts STV, joining existing oversight firm TRA Inc., to monitor Rideau Transit Management's work.