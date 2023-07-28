LRT service will not resume Monday as OC Transpo misses expected return date

The expected Monday return to service for Ottawa's light rail transit system is delayed, OC Transpo says.

Rideau Transit Group (RTG), the consortium that built the Confederation Line, told the city more work is needed before service can resume, according to a memo from the city's general manager of transit services Renée Amilcar.

RTG is working to ensure the train's wheels do not contact restraining rails located along the tracks, the memo said.

After a new risk assessment is completed, Amilcar wrote, further work on the track will take about 10 days.

OC Transpo is holding a news conference on the LRT shutdown at 4 p.m.

Mayor Mark Sutcliffe and transit committee chair Glen Gower are scheduled to speak.

The shutdown

Ottawa's light rail system has been shut down for more than a week after it was pulled out of service on July 17. A bearing problem is behind the latest shutdown, but the city has not explained why the issue keeps happening.

At a Wednesday news conference, OC Transpo said it expects the LRT to be up and running Monday but with just eight single-car trains, a fraction of its total 45-car fleet.

That timeline, however, hinged on a report OC Transpo expects to receive Friday from French axle manufacturer Texelis. The report is the final of three conditions set by the transit agency before service can resume.

OC Transpo said Friday it has received that report.

The other two conditions — a safety note and a requirement that all trains be inspected — were met earlier this week.