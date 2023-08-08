City to give latest LRT update at 4 p.m.

Ottawa city officials are among those giving an update on the return to service for the city's light rail transit system.

The city will be giving an update on the status of its work to return the light rail train system to service at 4 p.m.

Service resumed on a portion of the Confederation Line between Tunney's Pasture and uOttawa stations on Tuesday morning, several days ahead of schedule.

Full service for the rest of the line is still expected to start on Aug. 14, OC Transpo said.

On Tuesday morning, service returned with five single-car trains running every five minutes. A sixth train is also available to accommodate higher volumes during peak periods.

The R1, R1 Express and Para R1 replacement buses will continue to operate alongside the trains for the time being.

Ottawa's light rail system has been shut down since July 17 , when it was pulled from service during afternoon rush hour after a routine inspection uncovered a problem with a bearing.