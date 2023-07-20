Latest LRT closure briefing coming at 4 p.m.

Ottawa city officials are among those giving their daily update on the city's broken light rail line and when it may be fixed.

As transit riders wait for word on the next steps toward reopening Ottawa's light rail line, city officials will hold their latest news conference at 4 p.m.

The Confederation Line has been closed for more than two weeks after an inspection found another bearing problem. The city has not explained why this keeps happening.

OC Transpo originally set July 31 as its target date for reopening light rail service but scrapped that plan Friday, saying a new risk assessment must be completed before an additional 10 days of repairs are done to the tracks, plus testing after that.

Renée Amilcar, the city's general manager of transit services, said Monday she hopes to complete the risk assessment by Wednesday.

In a French interview with Radio-Canada's Les matins d'ici Tuesday, she floated the idea the line could reopen Aug. 14 — 10 days from Friday — but that date is still tentative and depends on several other factors.

"It takes a lot of time and you have to really understand the system and not make any mistakes. I'd like for us to solve this once and for all," she said in French.

The risk assessment is expected to be finished sometime between Wednesday and Friday, said Richard Holder, the city's director of engineering services.

"We're indicating to the engineers undertaking this risk assessment that it's very crucial that they prioritize this risk assessment because we need to get the service back up and running, but we also need to take due process to ensure that the risk assessment is done properly," Holder said.

Reposition of rails needed

Once the risk assessment is complete, crews can begin to reposition restraining rails running along the inside of the tracks.

Holder said there shouldn't be any contact between wheels and the restraining rail, but in certain locations along the curve of the tracks, the wheels were hitting the rail.

"It's not particularly concerning, we have had that condition before," Holder said. But as part of a new safety note by the train's maker given to the city last week, the restraining rails must now be adjusted by a matter of millimetres to stop them from touching the train wheels.

Those are the repairs that are expected to take 10 days.