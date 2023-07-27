OC Transpo to give LRT briefing at 4 p.m.

OC Transpo is holding a news conference on the LRT at 4 p.m.

The LRT has been shut down for more than a week after it was pulled out of service on July 17. A bearing problem is behind the latest shutdown, but the city has not explained why it keeps happening.

OC Transpo said at a Wednesday news conference it expects Ottawa's light rail system to return to service Monday with just eight single-car trains, a fraction of its total 45-car fleet.

The eight cars will run approximately every seven to eight minutes, OC Transpo said, and combined with a full replacement bus service running in parallel, the transit agency says the arrangement will meet current consumer demand.

The train's maker, Alstom, and the consortium that built the Confederation Line, Rideau Transit Group (RTG), are redesigning the wheel hub assembly as part of a permanent solution, though the root cause of the issues still hasn't been identified. The full length of that process — including design, testing and deployment — is expected to take up to three years.

Bearings have been a central part of the problems plaguing Ottawa's light rail system over the last two years.

During the current shutdown, buses have been running the length of the line. Riders have complained about facing longer commutes and crowded buses, renewing questions about whether compensation would be offered, something the head of OC Transpo wouldn't address at a media briefing Monday.

In the meantime, a university student has come up with innovative ways to help others avoid the delays and overcrowded buses.