Full double-car LRT service to return Monday, city says

Ottawa's light rail line will see full double-car train service resume Monday after months of running smaller single cars because of wheel problems, the city says.

The east-west Confederation Line was designed, promoted and launched with two connected cars comprising a single train, with each car able to hold 300 people.

Last summer, problems with the wheels and rails shut down the line. When it returned, it was with single-car service at half capacity in order to avoid wear and tear.

OC Transpo said in mid-December there were 19 cars on the line during the week, running as six double-car trains and seven single-car trains.

Part of the reason for the full return to two-car trains is that new axles have worked during test runs, according to a Friday memo from acting transit services manager Richard Holder.

The new axles are retrofitted with pins to hold a restraining nut in place. The problematic nut has been coming loose, and train manufacturer Alstom blames it for bearing issues that have caused derailments.

"Safety requirements have been met and the hub assemblies with the nut pinning solution can now be deployed to in-service vehicles," Holder wrote.

Independent consultants TRA are also satisfied with the changes, he added, and extra testing and maintenance will continue.

Double-car trains will run every five or six minutes on weekdays starting this coming Monday, Jan. 8, the memo said. It didn't say what will happen on weekends.

A double-car train makes its way around a curve on the Confederation Line in 2021. (Francis Ferland/CBC)

Chronic axle issues, other problems

A 2022 public inquiry found the Confederation Line was rushed into service to open in September 2019. It's faced multiple challenges since then, including chronic axle problems that have caused derailments.

Ridership for OC Transpo as a whole also hasn't rebounded to the same levels as other major cities, leaving the service having to come up with tens of millions of dollars to cover the fact it's fallen short of projections.

As well, rail expansion to the east, west and south was originally supposed to be all done by 2023. None of those new lines have opened yet, however.