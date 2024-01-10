OC Transpo running trains overnight to keep Line 1 track clear during winter storm 

Out-of-service trains will be running along Line 1 overnight, as Ottawa braces for an icy winter storm expected to last into Wednesday.

This move will "help keep the overhead wires and tracks clear of ice and snow," Renée Amilcar, OC Transpo's general manager, said in a memo to council Tuesday.

It's one of several measures the transit agency is taking as part of its winter operations to prepare for a storm. Environment Canada has issued a winter storm warning for Ottawa and the surrounding areas, with the city expecting 10 to 15 centimetres of snow leading into freezing rain.

Carbon strips have been installed on the trains' pantographs — the roof-mounted arm that extends from the top of the train — which Amilcar said will scrape ice from the overhead wires as they travel along the track.

Members of the team will be out on the line to monitor the track, Amilcar said, and a system to de-ice the overhead wire that supplies electricity to the vehicles is currently in place.

"We are always working hard to ensure the safety of our customers and staff. This is our top priority with any decision we take with regards to planning, preparing and reacting to a winter storm event," she wrote in the memo.

Plan also in place for bus routes

City crews have been plowing and salting OC Transpo properties throughout much of Tuesday, and Amilcar said this will continue overnight into Wednesday.

In her memo, she said, "of the 6,000 bus stops across the city, seven bus stops are typically removed from service during a winter storm."

The memo went on to say that those bus stops that are typically removed are located around steep hills or slopes that make traction difficult during bad weather. In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, OC Transpo specified which routes would be temporarily removed from service.

🚫 Due to road conditions, the following bus stops are out of service:<br>- Meadowlands/Chesterton (2990)<br>- Carling/Sherwood (7367)<br>- Carling/Grenon (6441)<br>- Montréal/Den Haag (1565)<br>- Bayview Station (B) (3060)<br>- Albert/Bay (3004)<br>- Data Centre/Billings Bridge (1152) —@OC_Transpo

Bryden Denyes, an area manager with the city's roads department, said crews are focused on clearing priority roads and sidewalks, which include Ottawa's transitway and several sidewalks along OC Transpo routes.

"Those are really our priority sidewalks where a lot of people are using them potentially for walking or even OC Transpo bus runs, trying to make sure people can move safely to those bus stops," he said.

Amilcar advised transit riders to allow plenty of time when planning their commute, and to stay updated through OC Transpo's social media accounts or Transit App.