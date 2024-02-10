OC Transpo investigating overhead wires at east end of Confederation Line

OC Transpo says its investigating reported sparks coming from a pole near Cyrville Station that supports the overhead wires of the Confederation Line.

In a memo to city council, general manager Renée Amilcar said a rail operator observed the sparks at approximately 11:30 p.m. on Friday night.

"Initial observations indicated damage to an insulator that is part of the overhead catenary system," Amilcar said.

Service is largely unaffected, but the memo said the Confederation Line will run on a single track between St-Laurent and Blair stations starting Saturday.

Passengers will board on the westbound platform.

🚇Line 1: Due to ongoing inspections of the overhead wires that power the train:<br><br>⚠️Please use the westbound platform for service in both directions at the following stations:<br><br>➡️ St-Laurent and Cyrville<br><br>➡️ Change trains at St-Laurent <br><br>1/2 —@OC_TranspoHelps

Crews will be working during the day on Saturday to complete the investigation, Amilcar said. "The plan is to repair the insulator during the maintenance hours after the end of service on Saturday."

Amilcar also said updates will be provided as they become available.