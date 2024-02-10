Content
OC Transpo investigating overhead wires at east end of Confederation Line

OC Transpo says its investigating reports of sparks coming from a pole near Cyrville Station that supports the overhead wires of the Confederation Line.

Trains between St-Laurent and Blair reduced to a single track starting Saturday

A light rail train entering the station.
Crews will be working on Saturday to investigate the overhead wires near Cyrville Station, according to a memo from general manager Renée Amilcar. (Natalia Goodwin/CBC)

In a memo to city council, general manager Renée Amilcar said a rail operator observed the sparks at approximately 11:30 p.m. on Friday night.

"Initial observations indicated damage to an insulator that is part of the overhead catenary system," Amilcar said.

Service is largely unaffected, but the memo said the Confederation Line will run on a single track between St-Laurent and Blair stations starting Saturday.

Passengers will board on the westbound platform.

Crews will be working during the day on Saturday to complete the investigation, Amilcar said. "The plan is to repair the insulator during the maintenance hours after the end of service on Saturday."

Amilcar also said updates will be provided as they become available.

