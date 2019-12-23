Skip to Main Content
OC Transpo investigating bus crash at city facility
Ottawa

OC Transpo staff is investigating after a bus crashed into a garage at one of its facilities Friday. Photos of the crash show the garage door ripped off the building and the windshield of the bus severely cracked and warped. 

Photos show collision ripped doors off garage

CBC News ·
According to OC Transpo, the crash occurred at one of its facilities on Friday, Dec. 20, 2019. (Submitted)

The collision happened at approximately 7 a.m., according to Dan Villeneuve, acting director for the city's transit operations.

"There were no reported injuries," Villeneuve wrote in a statement to CBC News. 

Photos of the crash were posted to Reddit Sunday. The initial post stated the photos were anonymously sent to the poster.

Photos of the crash were posted to Reddit Sunday. (Submitted)

-with files from Olivia Chandler

