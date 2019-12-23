OC Transpo investigating bus crash at city facility

OC Transpo is investigating after a bus crashed into a garage at one of its facilities Friday.

Photos of the crash show the garage door ripped off the building and the windshield of the bus severely cracked and warped.

The collision happened at approximately 7 a.m., according to Dan Villeneuve, acting director for the city's transit operations.

"There were no reported injuries," Villeneuve wrote in a statement to CBC News.

Photos of the crash were posted to Reddit Sunday. The initial post stated the photos were anonymously sent to the poster.