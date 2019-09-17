OC Transpo fares rise today

OC Transpo fares rise on Tuesday, pushing the price of a monthly pass up to nearly $120.

The fare increase was originally scheduled for July, but delayed as the LRT was repeatedly delayed.

The increase means a cash fare will rise to $3.60 from $3.50, but $3.55 on a Presto Card.

A monthly adult pass will cost $119.50.

The EquiPass, Community Pass and Access Pass rates are not increasing as part of this fare increase.