OC Transpo fares rise today

OC Transpo fares rise on Tuesday, pushing the price of a monthly pass up to nearly $120.
The fare increase was originally scheduled for July, but delayed as the LRT was repeatedly delayed.
The increase means a cash fare will rise to $3.60 from $3.50, but $3.55 on a Presto Card.
A monthly adult pass will cost $119.50.
The EquiPass, Community Pass and Access Pass rates are not increasing as part of this fare increase.
