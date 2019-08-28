OC Transpo releases fall bus schedule

OC Transpo has announced its annual fall schedule changes as customers get ready to return to work and school.

This year the changes, which come into effect Sunday, include tweaks to downtown Routes 11 and 19 in preparation for the opening of the Confederation Line on Sept. 14.

Labour Day

OC Transpo will operate on a holiday schedule on Monday, Sept. 2. Monday will also be the final day for summer service to museum and recreational destinations on Routes 129, 139 and 185.

Para Transpo will also operate a holiday schedule on Labour Day. Regular scheduled trips are automatically cancelled, but customers may book trips by calling 613-244-7272.

Changes at Parliament Station

In preparation for the launch of the Confederation Line on Sept. 14, Route 11 service will be moved from Slater, Metcalfe and Wellington streets to Queen Street and Parliament station. Customers can catch Route 11 at Elgin and Sparks streets and bus stops along Queen Street.

Route 19 will be moved from Albert Street between Elgin and Bank streets, and from Slater Street between Bank and O'Connor streets. Customers can catch a Route 19 bus at stops on Queen Street outside Parliament station, and at Slater and Metcalfe streets.

Changes to bus stops

Customers will notice changes including new signs, schedules and maps as OC Transpo prepares nearly 6,000 bus stops across the city for the network-wide shift that will take place on Oct. 6, three weeks after the launch of the Confederation Line.

Current bus service will remain in place until then. Up-to-date maps and schedules are available online, or by calling 613-560-1000 or texting 560560 plus the four-digit bus stop number.

Back to school

Special service to French-language schools resumed on Aug. 27, while service to English-language schools starts on Sept. 3.

For students at École secondaire publique Omer-Deslauriers, Route 696 will be replaced by extensions on Route 96. In addition, a new morning trip will be added on Route 689 and select Route 689 trips will be extended to Alta Vista.

University Pass

University and college students who are eligible for the U-Passcan pick one up or reload their card on campus. The fall/winter U-Pass is valid from Sept. 1 until April 30, 2020. The summer U-Pass expires on Saturday.

Fall construction detours

Several bus routes will continue to be affected by construction this fall. People who take the following routes should give themselves extra travel time: