Union calls for better protections after surge in COVID-19 cases among drivers

A sharp climb in the number of OC Transpo drivers recently testing positive for COVID-19 is prompting employees and their union leadership to demand more protective measures, including the return of rear-bus boarding and accelerated vaccinations.

"There's been more positive tests in the last couple of weeks since the spike in this new wave," said Clint Crabtree, president of the Amalgamated Transit Union Local 279, which represents many of OC Transpo's employees.

Since the start of the pandemic, the city has proactively sent out memos when a bus driver or rail operator tests positive for COVID-19. Earlier this year, there were several cases announced per month, but the frequency of the cases began to pick up speed around mid-March.

Since the start of April, 11 bus drivers have tested positive — seven of them last week alone. As well, nine maintenance employees were also confirmed to have contracted the illness so far this month.

It is not clear where OC Transpo workers contracted COVID-19, however a positive case has consequences for more than just the individual. Close contacts at work and home all have to self-isolate for 14 days, which could pose a staffing problem should cases escalate, said Crabtree.

Late last week in the Westboro bus crash trial, for example, the Crown said COVID-19-related "complications" had affected three of four OC Transpo employees scheduled to testify, such that they couldn't appear in court in person.

OC Transpo riders board a bus last summer. Masks have been mandatory on buses since June 2020, but drivers say passengers don't always wear them, or don't wear them properly. (Andrew Lee/CBC)

'Anxiety levels to the max'

CBC spoke with several bus drivers who did not want to be named because they are concerned about the consequences of speaking out. They said there is a small minority of passengers who do not wear masks as they board the bus. They also estimate that as many as a quarter of passengers do not wear their masks properly or pull them down beneath their chins at some point on the trip to talk, eat or drink.

With so many public spaces closed, drivers said they see more homeless people riding the bus for something to do — a vulnerable population that doesn't always have access to clean masks.

"I've seen people pick up masks from the ground and put them on their face before getting on the bus, which isn't safe for them," one driver told CBC. "And it certainly doesn't feel safe for me or my passengers, either."

A number of bus routes that operate through the downtown core, or ones that travel to one of the city's hospitals, are often full. Physical distancing is recommended, but not enforced.

As the incidents of drivers testing positive rises sharply, some OC Transpo employees and union leaders are calling for more protective measures, including more buses on busy routes, to decrease the potential for crowding. (Francis Ferland/CBC)

As one driver told CBC, many passengers choose to sit near the driver: "It's just human nature."

The community transmission of COVID-19 is at a record-high level in Ottawa as the more-contagious B117 variant is now the dominant strain in circulation.

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) has said there are no proven links of transmission between drivers and members of the public.

That's cold comfort to the transit employees who are "absolutely concerned," according to their union leader.

"They've been concerned since Day One, but when you start to see numbers climbing and more people in the ICU and hospitals, I mean, that just raises everybody's anxiety level to the max," said Crabtree.

He said employees are also worried about spreading the illness to their families.

Vaccines, distancing measures, extra buses

Considering that transit is imperative for many — including health-care workers and essential retail employees — OC Transpo employees have argued they should receive their vaccinations sooner than the current schedule dictates.

While they wait for their jabs, Crabtree said the city should re-instate rear-door entrance only on buses to better protect drivers and block some seats to encourage more social distancing. Last year, OC Transpo installed a sheet of clear plastic, similar to a shower curtain, to help protect drivers.

Additional buses on some of the busier routes, such as route numbers 6, 7, 11, 12, 44 and 88, could also help thin out crowds, he said.

More enforcement of the mandatory mask rules would be welcomed by employees, but Crabtree questioned whether the city has the capacity to do so.

Some drivers expressed concern over occasional crowding in the shuttle van that employees use to travel between their vehicles or transit stop and their work locations. He said OC Transpo began to use only full-sized buses for all shuttle service.

As well, while eating and drinking is not recommended in the employee lounges, drivers told CBC that those rules are not enforced.

No one from OC Transpo or the city made themselves available to CBC for an interview.

OC Transpo is "meeting all service requirements and we have measures in place to address any capacity issues," OC Transpo General Manager John Manconi wrote in an email to CBC.

"Staff will continue to monitor ridership and will adjust service as needed and as resources allow. If customers observe any overcrowding, we ask them to contact us at octranspo.com so that we can investigate."