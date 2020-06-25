OC Transpo driver charged after crash with motorcyclist

An OC Transpo driver is facing a Highway Traffic Act charge after colliding with a motorcyclist in Orlé​​​​​​ans on Wednesday evening.

Ottawa police said in an email they were called to the intersection of Springridge Drive and Trim Road around 6:30 p.m.

The bus driver made a left turn from Trim onto Springridge and collided with the motorcyclist, who was heading north on Trim, police said.

The motorcyclist, a man in his 40s, was taken to hospital with serious injuries. On Thursday morning, police said the man was in stable condition.

The woman in her 40s driving the bus has been charged under section 142(1) of the act, which deals with unsafe turning and improper signalling.