Smoking double-decker bus forced off highway

Another day, another incident involving one of OC Transpo's double-decker buses.

On Wednesday afternoon, motorists spotted smoke coming from a double-decker bus travelling west on Highway 174 near Blair Road.

According to Troy Charter, the city's director of transit operations, the smoke was caused by a coolant leak, not fire.

"This created some smoke. There was no fire," Charter said in an email. "The bus will be towed back to a garage for repair."

Less than 48 hours earlier, however, one of OC Transpo's double-decker buses did catch fire during Tuesday morning rush hour at Queensway station.

The City of Ottawa said all passengers got off that bus safely, but an OC Transpo special constable who was helping with the evacuation suffered minor smoke inhalation.

The safety of OC Transpo's double-decker bus fleet has been a matter of public concern ever since three people died and 23 people were injured when one of the buses collided with the shelter at Westboro station on Jan. 11.