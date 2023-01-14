Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Ottawa

Hazmat crews clean up diesel spill after OC Transpo bus crash

Hazmat teams had to clean up a diesel fuel spill after an OC Transpo bus and another vehicle collided at Hunt Club and Hawthorne roads Saturday morning.

Crash happened late Saturday morning at Hunt Club and Hawthorne

CBC News ·
Several workers in yellow vests spread absorbent material over a road on a winter day, while an ambulance and a city bus are parked in the background.
Hazmat crews clean up a diesel spill at Hawthorne and Hunt Club roads in Ottawa on Jan. 14, 2023, following a two-vehicle crash involving an OC Transpo bus. (Jean Lalonde/Ottawa Fire Services)

Hazmat teams had to clean up a diesel fuel spill after an OC Transpo bus and another vehicle collided in southeast Ottawa Saturday morning.

The bus was making a turn at the intersection of Hunt Club and Hawthorne roads just after 11:30 a.m. when it was struck, Ottawa Fire Services (OFS) said in a news release.

One of its fuel tanks was torn open by the crash, fire officials said.

Hazmat crews spent two hours spreading roughly 60 bags of absorbent on the road, OFS said, while also pumping the remaining fuel out of the damaged tank.

Fire officials did not say exactly how much diesel ended up on the road, although they noted the bus was carrying 350 litres of fuel at the time of the collision.

There were no passengers on board the bus, OFS said. One person in the other vehicle was transferred into the care of paramedics.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

now