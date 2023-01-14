Hazmat crews clean up diesel spill after OC Transpo bus crash

Hazmat teams had to clean up a diesel fuel spill after an OC Transpo bus and another vehicle collided in southeast Ottawa Saturday morning.

The bus was making a turn at the intersection of Hunt Club and Hawthorne roads just after 11:30 a.m. when it was struck, Ottawa Fire Services (OFS) said in a news release.

One of its fuel tanks was torn open by the crash, fire officials said.

Hazmat crews spent two hours spreading roughly 60 bags of absorbent on the road, OFS said, while also pumping the remaining fuel out of the damaged tank.

Fire officials did not say exactly how much diesel ended up on the road, although they noted the bus was carrying 350 litres of fuel at the time of the collision.

There were no passengers on board the bus, OFS said. One person in the other vehicle was transferred into the care of paramedics.