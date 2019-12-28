Pedestrian struck and killed by OC Transpo bus, police investigating

Ottawa police confirm they are investigating the death of a man struck by an OC Transpo bus last night on Woodridge Crescent, near Bayshore station.

The city said it wouldn't comment on the incident as it's under investigation.

We are investigating the death of a man struck by an OC Transpo bus last night at about 10:45 on Woodridge Cres. —@OttawaPolice

"OC Transpo is cooperating fully with the investigation," wrote Jim Greer, acting director of the city's transit operations, in an emailed statement.

The city said a detour that was in place has been lifted and all buses are now servicing Bayshore station.