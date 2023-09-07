OC Transpo users can now use credit cards and mobile wallets to pay adult fares at all LRT gates and on all of Ottawa's buses.

The city also announced that OC Transpo is the first transit agency in Canada to introduce fare capping for credit card and mobile wallet payments, according to a memo issued Thursday.

That means that someone tapping a credit card or mobile wallet to get on transit all day won't be charged more than the price of a day pass, which is currently $11.25 — as long as they always use the same card or mobile wallet.

And someone tapping the same card or mobile wallet all month won't be charged more than the price of an adult monthly pass, which is currently $125.50.

Riders should note that paper transfers won't be provided, and that credit cards and mobile wallets are considered different payment methods, even if they're linked.

Asked by reporters Thursday if the new service could help restore flagging public trust in OC Transpo, Mayor Mark Sutcliffe said that everything the city does "has to be focused on making the experience better for our customers."



"There isn't just one solution to attracting more people to public transit," he said. "We have to do a lot of things, and I think this is one of them."

The new 'O-Payment' service can be used for adult fares on all OC Transpo buses, but not for discounted fares, multi-day passes, or any companion or additional fares. (Francis Ferland/CBC)

Can't pay for discounted fares

The new service — called O-Payment — can't be used to pay for discounted fares, multi-day passes, or any companion or additional fares.

It is not available on STO, so people who transfer regularly to and from Gatineau's transit network "should continue to use a Presto card," the memo states.

O-Payment accepts Visa, Mastercard or Google Pay and Apple Pay wallets using Visa or Mastercard.

American Express, Interac/debit cards and prepaid credit cards are not accepted.

According to the O-Payment website, people can register for an account to track their trips and charges only after completing at least one train or bus trip with a credit card or mobile wallet.

The resulting receipts listed on bank statements will include the details required to sign up, the website says.

Previously, only Presto cards, U-Passes, STO Multi cards or cash were acceptable forms of payment for OC Transpo. With cash, riders couldn't get change if — as just one example — they used a $5 bill to pay for a single $3.75 fare.

Para Transpo users, meanwhile, have been able to pay with credit and debit cards since April via a separate system managed by Presto.