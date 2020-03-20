OC Transpo now blocking doors at front of LRT trains

OC Transpo began barring riders from entering Confederation Line trains from doors closest to the driver's cab Thursday during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The move follows changes to buses that require passengers to enter through the rear doors.

The doors and area closest to the train operator are blocked with tape and signs, OC Transpo said.

"We believe that these measures are necessary to protect the safety of our staff and our customers," wrote John Manconi, the city's general manager of transportation services, in a memo to council Thursday.

Manconi said staff are looking for similar barriers on the Trillium Line trains but there are only two doors on Line 2 trains, which makes it a "challenge to implement."

While the barriers are up, riders with bicycles should use the next doors closest to the front of the train. Stickers are being added to mark this change.