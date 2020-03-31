Skip to Main Content
OC Transpo passengers will need a mask to ride
Ottawa

OC Transpo passengers will need a mask to ride

Starting June 15, anyone riding OC Transpo buses, trains, Para Transpo and accessible taxis will be required to wear a face mask before boarding. 

10-step plan to resume normal service to be voted on Monday

Kate Porter, Joanne Chianello · CBC News ·
Hurdman station during physical distancing for the COVID-19 pandemic on March 31, 2020. Starting June 15, anyone riding OC Transpo will be required to wear a face mask. ( Jonathan Dupaul/CBC)

It's part of a 10-step plan to restore public transit service that will be discussed and voted on at a special transit commission meeting Monday.

Transit commission chair Allan Hubley tweeted Thursday that masks will also be required at all transit stations. The rule will also apply to all OC Transpo employees.

 

If the plan is approved, OC Transpo will return to a full fleet after operating with only half its vehicles because of a steep drop in ridership caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

OC Transpo isn't expecting ridership to suddenly return to regular levels after falling by 85 per cent, nor is the plan to resume service on all routes, as some advocates had been calling for. Rather, the extra buses will help passengers practise physical distancing, according to a city report released Thursday.

As part of the plan, drivers will sit behind protective shields and passengers will be able to resume boarding buses by the front door.

More to come.

