5 workers injured at Stage 2 O-Train construction site

Five people working on the Stage 2 south extension of the Trillium Line near the Ottawa International Airport were injured Thursday morning, the general manager for OC Transpo says.

Four of the five injured workers were taken to hospital and one was treated at the scene, said John Manconi in a memo.

Among the four taken to hospital, one has a potential spinal injury and another has a potential head and chest injury which is serious but not life-threatening, the Ottawa Paramedic Service said. No information was available about the two other injured workers.

The incident happened just before 10:30 a.m.

Construction work halted

A preliminary investigation suggests the workers were hurt while working on a rebar cage, Manconi said. Rebar cages are typically used to strengthen concrete.

All construction work is stopped at the site while the incident is being investigated, Manconi said. Ottawa police, the province's Ministry of Labour, and the contractor, TransitNext, are all on scene, he said.

The Trillium Line O-Train is expected to be offline for the next two years to allow for the construction of a $1.6-billion, 16-kilometre extension to the south, which includes a train link to the airport.