OC Transpo blames 'data mismatch' for unreliable ghost buses

Charles Djamou is tired of running late for class.

He'd buy a car, if he had the means. But unreliable buses are eating up his finances. He finds he can't depend on the predictions for OC Transpo arrival times that show up on his smartphone app.

"It's very frustrating," he said. "I already paid the monthly pass, which is like $125, and you have to pay the extra money for Uber just to be able to get where you need to go, because the buses are never on time."

For some trips, there's a little flashing symbol that shows up on his screen. That's a good sign, and means that bus is sending its location using GPS.

"That's accurate," he said.

But too often, there's no symbol. Those buses — ghost buses — are invisible to the app and don't appear on his map. All he sees is a guess, based on OC Transpo's daily timetable for the route.

Earlier this year, OC Transpo partnered with Transit as its official smartphone app, which riders can use to track their bus routes. Three small lines flashing beside the estimated arrival time indicate the bus is sending its location using GPS. (Arthur White-Crummey/CBC)

Djamou said ghost buses cannot be relied on.

It's a strange problem, given that every OC Transpo bus is equipped with GPS hardware. Management blames "a data mismatch" that stops the information from getting from the bus to the screens.

Raouia Howarth, manager of transit technology and innovation with the city, said it's a complicated issue.

"There's a complex web of systems at play here that deliver a bus's location and a prediction to the customer," she said.

In June, OC Transpo partnered with Transit as its official smartphone app. Stephen Miller, a spokesperson for the company, explained that OC Transpo shares bus location data using an application programming interface (API), rather than General Transit Feed Specification (GTFS) Realtime — the industry standard.

Miller said the standardized format makes it easier to provide data to riders and identify problems. But he added that OC Transpo has improved its API-based system to ensure it's more accurate.

"They've been doing a lot of work to test out improvements for real-time information that's provided to passengers and we've been working with them to test out that information," he said.

Move to standard format expected next year

According to Howarth, some problems stem from how the operator logs on to the system, which can also fail to recognized that a trip has started.

She said transit staff are still sorting through the issues to bring the system "to a point where we have minimal to no loss of GPS."

Just two weeks ago, she said, OC Transpo fixed a problem that plagued busy terminus stations like Hurdman, Blair and Tunney's Pasture. Real-time predictions didn't work at all for buses that hadn't yet started their route.

Now, buses can deliver real-time updates as early as 30 minutes before departure time — even as they're servicing a previous trip.

More good news is on the way. Soon, cancelled trips will be clearly marked with a "strikethrough" automatically.

"This will eliminate a lot of confusion and frustration for customers, where today you might only see a scheduled time for a cancelled trip," Howarth said.

There's a "data mismatch" between OC Transpo buses and the smartphone app, which is making it challenging to accurately track the bus's location from its GPS. The city's manager of transit technology and innovation said transit staff are still sorting through the issues. (Guy Quenneville/CBC)

She said a switch to GTFS Realtime is coming, and is expecting sometime next year.

Djamou said solving the ghost bus issue should be an urgent priority for OC Transpo.

"If they can fix this problem, it would be like a load off a lot of people's backs," he said.

Foster Legge agrees. He uses the Transit app every day, and finds it generally very reliable when it has real-time information.

But the ghost buses are not.

"I think that should be fixed, especially if they have the information there available," Legge said. "I think it should be their number one priority."