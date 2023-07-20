Pedestrian struck by OC Transpo bus dies

A pedestrian died after being struck by an OC Transpo bus on St. Laurent Boulevard south of Highway 417, Ottawa police say.

A woman, 26, succumbed to injuries suffered in the collision, police said in a Thursday afternoon news release.

Officers were called to the intersection of St. Laurent Boulevard and Tremblay Road around 11 a.m. Thursday, police said.

The Ottawa Police Service is asking anyone who saw or may have footage of the incident to come forward.

The ramp from the eastbound 417 to St. Laurent Boulevard and a stretch of St. Laurent itself were closed as officers investigated.

That closure was lifted Thursday afternoon.

Ontario Provincial Police close a highway ramp after a crash between the driver of an OC Transpo bus and pedestrian on St. Laurent Boulevard July 20, 2023. (Michel Aspirot/CBC)

The scene is about six kilometres east of the city core and just south of St-Laurent station on the temporarily closed Confederation Line.