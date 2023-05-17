7 injured after OC Transpo bus crashes into Hwy. 174 ditch

Seven people were taken to hospital Wednesday afternoon when an eastbound OC Transpo bus crashed into the ditch on Highway 174, paramedics say.

Ottawa paramedics said they received a call about the crash between Montreal Road and Jeanne d'Arc Boulevard at about 2 p.m.

They transported seven people to hospital in stable condition.

The articulated bus was in service at the time and about 30 riders were on board, according to an email from Troy Charter, director of transit service delivery and rail operations for the City of Ottawa.

Charter added OC Transpo learned that riders suffered only minor injuries.

Traffic delays likely

"OC Transpo is fully co-operating with emergency services partners and has assisted uninjured passengers in completing their journey or connecting with family members at Place D'Orleans Park & Ride," Charter said.

Ottawa police tweeted Wednesday afternoon that motorists should expect delays on Highway 174. OC Transpo had not mentioned the incident on its social media channels as of about 6 p.m.

Between 2013 and 2019, two OC Transpo double-decker buses were involved in fatal crashes.