3 injured when OC Transpo bus, car collide

Ottawa police say an OC Transpo bus and a car collided downtown on Tuesday morning, injuring three people.

It happening around 6:20 a.m. at Slater and Lyon streets, police say.

Paramedics treated three people for non-life-threatening injuries.

Two people on the bus were injured and one person in the car was also treated.

Roads remained open, though police were directing traffic around the site of the collision, leading to delays for some commuters.