OC Transpo boss remains doubtful LRT will be reliable by Labour Day

Ottawa's transit boss remains skeptical the Confederation Line will be running reliably by Labour Day, despite a promise from the light rail system's builder to finally have 15 trains running a month before.

John Manconi, Ottawa's general manager of transportation services, had told LRT constructors Rideau Transit Group (RTG) and its maintenance arm that the city wanted the myriad issues plaguing the Confederation Line fixed by the end of August, so that the $2-billion light rail system would be running smoothly by the time the local economy recovers from the current pandemic.

But three months after being issued a notice of default by the city for allegedly failing to meet some of its contractual obligations, RTG still hasn't given the city a date for reliability.

"We are not confident that they're tracking to the end of August," Manconi told transit commission members on Wednesday.

They call [city manager] Steve Kanellakos and myself every second day looking for money. - John Manconi, GM, transportation services

According to the transit boss, there is some disagreement between RTG and the French train provider, Alstom, over which issues are outstanding.

"They're blaming each other, and our position is we really don't care, we didn't buy a system whereby we're in the middle of you folks," Manconi told the commissioners. "We bought a service that is very simple and straightforward. We bought an outcome and that's service ... that's trains every day, reliably."

Riders wait for the doors to close on a train at Ottawa's Tunney Pasture station. (Andrew Lee/CBC)

15 trains on track for Aug. 4

There was some good news in the LRT update: RTG has promised to run 15 double-car trains beginning the morning rush hour of Aug. 4.

In fact, Manconi had told councillors and the public for a year that the Confederation Line would run 15 trains during the peak hours, with two trains in reserve as spares. But just a month before the LRT launch last September, Manconi announced that the city would only be running 13 trains during rush hour — although even providing that number proved to be a challenge for RTG on many occasions during the past 10 months.

But the commission heard that 37 light rail cars are now ready for use, with a 38th on the way. That translates to 19 two-car trains that should theoretically be available for service on the Confederation Line.

(OC Transpo) (OC Transpo)

RTG did not immediately respond to a request for comment about when fixes to the Confederation Line might be complete, but Manconi said the consortium has made progress on a number of fronts, including a major upgrade to the software that runs the doors.

One outstanding problem has to do with the switch heaters, which caused problems earlier this year. It appears the city would like RTG to upgrade the Confederation Line heaters from electric to gas-powered, like the ones used on the Trillium Line, but the consortium may be reluctant to spend the money.

RTG unpaid for months

Manconi said RTG has not been paid since a $4.5-million cheque sent to them late last year for September service.

"They call [city manager] Steve Kanellakos and myself every second day looking for money, and we keep telling them the easiest way that council will support us giving you money is if you give us the service," Manconi said Tuesday.

The city may owe RTG some money for service provided in December and the spring, Manconi said, but is also looking to hold back millions in payments because, it argues, RTG hasn't lived up to the service it was supposed to provide under the contract.

An update on the legal and financial dispute between RTG and the city will be given to councillors in camera at the July 15 meeting. Councillors are also expected to hear what other options, if any, are available to the city if it believes RTG is still not living up to its obligations.