OC Transpo quietly sprayed down 3 buses after getting bedbug reports

Bedbug sightings were reported on three OC Transpo buses in Ottawa last month, but the city never warned transit riders and won't share which buses or routes may have been impacted.

CBC News asked the City of Ottawa about the possible bedbug treatments after a resident flagged that they saw staff spraying some areas in October.

The city initially told CBC in an email that they got reports the insects had been spotted on a trio of buses.

"Upon discovery, the buses were taken off their routes immediately and deep cleaned," wrote Rami El Feghali, the associate director of transit bus operations and maintenance.

"Since this occurrence, there have been no other reports of bed bugs on OC Transpo vehicles."

CBC then asked for specific details like bus numbers and the dates the bugs were reported, as well as why riders weren't alerted in October.

The city did not provide those details. Instead, it said reports of bedbugs do not always "result in a positive identification."

Bedbugs in a jar. Transit advocate Laura Shantz says the city and OC Transpo should be transparent with riders about possible bedbug reports on buses. (Terry Gilliam/The Associated Press)

"In the case of the three pest reports received in October from customers, our team did not confirm the presence of bed bugs or any other insects," wrote El Feghali.

"When a report is received ... our team responds immediately to remove the bus from service and have the vehicle treated out of an abundance of caution, regardless of whether the sighting is confirmed."

Despite the fact the buses were pulled from service and deep cleaned, the city said it's hard to identify which routes were affected.

"On any given day, our buses operate on multiple routes in several areas of the city, which make it difficult to pinpoint the exact route and location of a bus at the time the report is submitted," El Feghali wrote.

Buses are also cleaned every night and get deep cleans every six months as part of standard procedures, OC Transpo said.

WATCH | Bedbug reports new for OC Transpo riders, says transit advocate:

Riders deserve to know of bedbug concerns on OC Transpo, transit advocacy group says Duration 1:00 Featured Video Laura Shantz, an OC Tranpos rider and member of advocacy group Ottawa Transit Riders, said it’s concerning that bedbugs were reported on three OC Transpo buses in October and riders weren’t notified. The city said the buses were taken off their routes immediately and deep cleaned.

'An issue of transparency'

While it's true buses do run all over the city, OC Transpo's unwillingness to provide a fuller picture is "a matter of the city not wanting to share this information," said Laura Shantz, an OC Transpo user and board member of advocacy group Ottawa Transit Riders.

"Back when COVID was a brand new thing here, we were finding out down to the hour where these buses were that potentially had an exposure," she said.

Bedbugs are having a moment globally — infestations in Paris made international headlines last month, while South Korea is launching a weeks-long campaign against the pests following outbreaks in major cities.

"A lot of people don't realize how bad bedbugs are," Shantz said, explaining that treating homes can cost hundreds of dollars and result in a lot of stress.

"For a lot of transit riders, that's not something that folks can bear. So people are really vulnerable here."

Shantz says OC Transpo should not only disclose exactly which buses may have been impacted and when, but also share with riders what's being done proactively to prevent future infestations.

"This is an issue of transparency," she said, warning public trust of OC Transpo may further erode.

Seats in an OC Transpo LRT train. (Jonathan Dupaul/CBC)

31 residents called OPH about bedbugs

CBC asked Ottawa Public Health (OPH) if the bedbug situation is on its radar as cases rise around the world.

In a statement, OPH said it responds to pest control complaints only in inspected facilities like group homes and daycares, not in private residences or on public transportation.

It says residents can find more information on bedbugs on its website or call a public health inspector for advice on how to identify and prevent them from spreading in their homes.

OPH says 31 residents contacted the agency so far in 2023 seeking information about bedbugs.