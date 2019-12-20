LRT problems could slow some transit priorities, commission told

OC Transpo has laid out a list of a dozen priorities for the coming year, but the ongoing LRT problems could knock some of them off track.

The to-do list, presented during Wednesday's transit commission meeting, includes everything from introducing a smartphone booking app for Para Transpo to rolling out the city's first electric buses.

But transit boss John Manconi said some of the projects included in the 2020 business plan might have to wait while the consortium in charge of fixing the problems plaguing the Confederation Line scrambles to fix them.

"There are risks, and it's directly related to, does [Rideau Transit Maintenance] deliver what they're supposed to deliver, and how much time and energy is the entire [OC Transpo] organization spending on that?" Manconi told the commission.

OC Transpo staff have been seconded and consultants have been hired to deal with the LRT issues, while important projects were "backlogged" because of the delays launching the Confederation Line, Manconi noted.

Better booking for Para Transpo

It comes as the city is finally ready to improve its booking system for Para Transpo customers, who for years have been frustrated by an unwieldy phone booking system.

Starting Feb. 21, they'll be able to submit an online form to book or cancel trips the day before, and will receive confirmation by email.

The "full suite" of online services is on tap by the end of 2020, said OC Transpo's Pat Scrimgeour, although he didn't provide a specific date.

That will include new apps for iPhone and Android, same-day booking and instant confirmation, and GPS tracking of accessible minibuses and taxis. However, a plan to allow Para Transpo riders to tap Presto cards could be delayed because of the LRT distractions, Scrimgeour said.

Performance measures

OC Transpo also plans to overhaul how it measures its performance so it can better detect trends and areas it needs to improve.

The city is about to issue a tender to buy two electric buses, to be in service by December. Meanwhile, staff will look into the feasibility of moving the entire fleet to electric, and will report back by the end of 2021.

OC Transpo also plans to install self-serve Presto kiosks at various Transitway stations and city buildings, and will look at the possibility of allowing riders to tap credit cards when they board a bus or train.

The city will also work with Gatineau on its light rail plans, and will embark on a new marketing campaign to build ridership.