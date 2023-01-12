Catholic order hires independent monitor to oversee members convicted of sex crimes

Ken Thorson, provincial leader of the Oblates of Mary Immaculate, said it was decided not to release the name of the third party monitor because their work is 'sensitive.'

The Oblates of Mary Immaculate, a Catholic order that operated 48 of Canada's residential schools, has hired an independent third party to oversee the congregation's efforts to ensure members who have committed sex crimes do not reoffend.

Some sexual assault survivors have praised the hiring as a positive development — but have also criticized the Oblate's decision to withhold the monitor's name.

Tony Charlie, who was sexually assaulted by an Oblate brother during his time at Kuper Island Residential School starting in the mid-1960s, said the hiring of an independent monitor is "a good step."

But he also said it's impossible to confirm that the monitor is truly independent if the Oblates are unwilling to release the hire's name.

"We have no clue who this person is," he said. "It's very important that these abusers be accountable, and visible and probably monitored closely."

Tony Charlie, a survivor of the Kuper Island Residential School in B.C., says the hire is 'a good step' but adds he has little faith in the church. (Duncan McCue/CBC News)

The Oblates hired the monitor in December 2022 and expect he will begin conducting monthly meetings later this month.

The monitor will meet with Oblates who are convicted sex offenders — men who abused children in residential schools, northern Indigenous communities, and various parishes across the country.

A CBC investigation in June 2022 confirmed that at least nine such offenders had taken refuge at the Springhurst retirement residence in Ottawa after being released from prison.

"Our concern is to ensure good oversight, appropriate external oversight," said Ken Thorson, provincial leader of the Oblates.

"[We] want to find the person who we felt was going to provide us with the accountability that we need to ensure that we're doing what we're meant to do."

The monitor will be reporting to a misconduct advisory team that may advise changes to an offending Oblate's safety plan, if deemed necessary.

Listen to CBC's podcast on Kuper Island , which includes documents and testimonies from survivors and witnesses detailing years of abuse against students.

CBC has confirmed at least nine convicted sex offenders have taken refuge at the Springhurst residence in Ottawa. (Jean Delisle/CBC)

Monitor 'has no connections' to Oblates: Thorson

When asked why the Oblates aren't identifying the monitor, Thorson instead described the monitor's work history, which includes investigating workplace harassment and abuse in organizations ranging from large corporations to social services agencies and Indigenous communities.

Thorson said the monitor "has no connections" to the Oblates, but he refused to identify the person by name.

"For the sake of the work, for the sake of the people that he's working with, we've chosen at this time not to release the name," Thorson said.

He added that the Oblates "might be willing" to consider sharing the name of the third party monitor with some survivors to assure them the hire is indeed independent.

Other survivors who spoke to CBC also said they'd like the name to be released.

Ken Thorson, provincial leader of the Oblates, says the monitor will be reporting to a misconduct advisory team that may advise changes to an offending Oblate's safety plan, if deemed necessary. (OMI Lacombe Canada)

Leona Huggins, a founding member of Advocates for Clergy Trauma Survivors in Canada, was sexually assaulted by an Oblate priest in the 1970s.

Huggins said she is aware of other instances where the Catholic Church has assured people it is making an "arm's length" hire, but the person has turned out to have close connections to the church.

"Without knowing the name of the person, it's hard to trust that they can be fully independent," she said.

Leona Huggins was sexually assaulted by a priest as a young girl and is now an advocate for others who've been abused by Catholic Church clergy in Canada. (Doug Husby/CBC)

Zach Hiner, executive director of the Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests, said survivors of clergy abuse are often promised action, only to be disappointed by a lack of follow-through.

"Survivors who were abused by someone in the Oblates would probably be looking at this with a little bit of hope and a lot of skepticism," he said.

Thorson said he is "always willing" to be in touch with survivors and has listened to their stories in the past.

"People have suffered — children and vulnerable people have suffered at the hands of Oblates," he said. "Making amends for the sins of our community is the most important work that I do."

But for Charlie, those efforts have fallen short.

"Not one of them has stepped forward to help us heal. None of them have checked up on us," Charlie said. "I really don't have faith in them right now."