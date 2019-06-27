Residents 'betrayed' by city as 9-storey building on former Oblates land gets OK

A group of Old Ottawa East residents say they've lost any remaining faith in the planning process at city hall after a developer was given the go-ahead to build a nine-storey apartment block in front of a heritage building in the heart of their neighbourhood.

"We really feel betrayed," said Phyllis Odenbach Sutton, president of the Old Ottawa East Community Association.

Residents who turned up at Thursday's planning committee said talks with city staff and Regional Group over its Greystone Village development used to be held up as a rare example of cooperation between a community and a developer, but that's all been dismantled now.

"This is a squandering of the goodwill that Regional had earned," said John Dance, a former community association president. "We worked well with them, but they're just blowing it and they can't be trusted."

At Thursday's meeting, a few dozen residents wore bright-coloured T-shirts emblazoned with the slogan "respect approved plans."

Residents said the apartment building will distract from the heritage building formerly used by Oblate fathers.

It's not just the height that bothers neighbours: they're also frustrated by changes made to the secondary plan that governs what gets built in their community.

Planning committee approved both elements Thursday, siding with city staff in an 8-1 vote. Coun. Jeff Leiper registered the only vote against. The city councillor for the area, Shawn Menard, isn't a member of the planning committee and therefore had no vote.

After the vote, Menard said he no longer feels he can encourage residents to participate in city planning exercises.

"I can't tell them to go do that anymore because it's not worth the paper it's written on," a defeated Menard said as he left the committee room to commiserate with the residents.

More changes feared

City planner Erin O'Connell characterized the changes as fixes to a "clarity problem" with the proposal, but residents saw it as staff bowing to a developer's whims.

Now, residents including Jeff O'Neill fear further changes to the development are inevitable.

"That policy, like a thread on a sweater, is being pulled and we're worried it will unravel and lead to more deviations from the original vision," O'Neill said.

A few dozen residents, including MPP Joel Harden and Ron Rose from the Old Ottawa East Community Association, showed up at Ottawa City Hall Thursday to oppose the nine-storey apartment building. (Kate Porter/CBC)

Harder commends developer

Regional Group had a different take on the secondary plan, believing it allowed them to build nine storeys instead of stopping at six, said consultant Murray Chown.

The company's lawyer and architect pointed out other Greystone Village buildings had dropped from six storeys to three without fuss, and said the space between the heritage building and the new apartment building could fit a football field.

Coun. Jan Harder, who chairs the planning committee, commended the developer for investing in Old Ottawa East and highlighted the benefits including a new a linear park along the Rideau River, the cleaning up a brownfield and major road improvements on Main Street.

But Menard said his residents had already made many compromises, to no avail.

"A brand new plan is going to be changed. For what? Not community benefit, not Ottawa public benefit, but the benefit of one proponent," Menard said.

The zoning change still needs the approval of city council on July 10.