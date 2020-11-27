Entire Confederation Line closed Sunday

Service along the entire Confederation Line of Ottawa's LRT system is cancelled Sunday as part of work to install heaters to try to prevent track switches from jamming in winter weather.

Replacement buses will be running throughout Sunday's closure between Tunney's Pasture and Blair stations.

Most stations along the Confederation Line will also be closed Sunday, OC Transpo said.

This is the second Sunday in a row service has been interrupted to install the new heaters.

Last winter, snow accumulation appeared to cause switches on the eastern leg of the Confederation Line to malfunction, one of the key causes of the delays that beset the transit system.

The Trillium Line has switch heaters powered by propane and natural gas, whereas the newer Confederation Line's were originally electric. The new heaters being installed will be powered by natural gas.