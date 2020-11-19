Installation of new heaters to interrupt LRT service for 2 days

LRT service along the Confederation Line will be interrupted for two days in November as crews install heaters to try to prevent track switches from jamming in winter weather.

Replacement buses will run during partial track closures on Nov. 22 and Nov. 29, both Sundays, the city says.

On Nov. 22, service shuts down between Hurdman and Blair stations and entrances to Tremblay, St-Laurent and Cyrville stations will be closed.

On Nov. 29, the entire O-Train line will be closed, along with all entrances except Blair station.

On both days, Blair Station will be open to help riders access replacement buses, as will the pedestrian bridge at Gloucester Centre, the city said.

Last winter, snow accumulation appeared to cause switches on the eastern leg of the Confederation Line to malfunction, one of the key causes of the delays that beset the transit system.

The Trillium Line has swith heaters powered by propane and natural gas, whereas the newer Confederation Line's were originally electric. The new heaters being installed will be powered by natural gas.