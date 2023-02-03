LRT now running from Tunney's Pasture to uOttawa

Light rail service still has partially resumed in Ottawa Thursday morning after freezing rain caused trains to stop running before 10 a.m. Wednesday.

The Confederation Line is currently running from Tunney's Pasture to uOttawa stations, with service at Parliament and Rideau on eastbound platforms only, OC Transpo announced on social media. The train had been running as far as Rideau earlier Thursday, but work continues to resume service at stations further east.

R1 bus service continues to run from Rideau to Blair in 10- to 15-minute intervals, OC Transpo said, and shuttle buses are running between Cyrville and St-Laurent.

Five trains on the Confederation Line came to a stop Wednesday morning. One stopped just east of Tunney's Pasture station, one stopped as it came into Rideau station, two stopped between Lees and Hurdman stations and one stopped just east of Tremblay station.

The decision was then made to shut down the entire system to prevent further damage to the infrastructure.

The first OC Transpo alert about a stopped train came at about 8:50 a.m. By 9:45 a.m., LRT had been shut down and replacement bus service was announced.

To reach stranded passengers on one stopped train between Lees and Hurdman stations, emergency responders had to cut a fence and escort passengers back to safety.

"We were stuck for more than 45 minutes," said Masood Sakhi, a daily OC Transpo rider who was going to work when his train stopped.

LRT passengers describe being helped off a stopped train by firefighters Duration 0:36 Passengers were escorted off a stopped train near Lees station Wednesday morning. Multiple people told CBC they were stuck for more than 45 minutes.

The stopped trains happened amid freezing rain across the region, and in spite of precautions that had been taken ahead of the storm to prevent ice from building up on the light-rail system's overhead wires, Amilcar wrote in a Wednesday memo to city council.

Those precautions included running all trains continuously overnight with winter carbons on 10 of them.

One problem, Amilcar said in a media briefing later Wednesday, may be that the trains are too sensitive to power surges. More investigation is necessary, she said.

Richard Holder, an engineer and rail manager with the city, said that after freezing rain caused a shutdown of Line 1 in January, a working group was formed to look at what could be done to prevent future issues with freezing rain and ice events.

Mario Guerra, CEO for Rideau Transit Maintenance, said the hope is to have longer-term fixes in place by next winter.