Bayview station setup changes today

The first Confederation Line station is open to the public — but you won't yet be able to ride that train.

Bayview station, where the current O-Train Trillium Line and the new Confederation Line will meet, is open to the public starting Wednesday morning.

The Trillium Line will now take on passengers at the lower part of Bayview station, further north than the current stop.

Riders can get to the lower level by using the north underpass on Albert Street and there will be ticket machines and fare gates ready for the changeover.

(City of Ottawa)

The full Confederation Line will open to the public on Sept. 14, including Bayview's upper level and another entrance to the station on the north side of Albert.

OC Transpo staff will be on hand to help direct people when changes such as this are made.