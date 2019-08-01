Recommendations from Wettlaufer inquiry welcome, but there are concerns about implementation

At Lanark Lodge in Perth, an hour outside Ottawa, a government promise to increase nursing home funding is welcome news, but there is concern about whether homes will be able to implement all recommendations that came out of a public inquiry into the Elizabeth Wettlaufer case.

A report into the actions of Wettlaufer, Canada's first known health-care serial killer, made 91 recommendations aimed at the Ontario government, as well as long-term care home operators.

"We were overwhelmed," said Lanark Lodge interim director Jennie Bingley, who followed news of the unveiling of the report closely.

The Ford government committed to acting on two of those recommendations immediately — a study to determine adequate staffing levels on day, evening and night shifts, and increased funding to meet those staffing requirements.

Bingley said that's good in theory, but wonders where homes across Ontario will find the workers.

"It's very competitive," she said.

When it comes to nurses, there are plenty of new graduates, she added, but said: "Sometimes, long-term care is not their first choice."

On the other hand, there aren't enough personal support workers entering the workforce, Bingley said, and that is where current staff shortages across the province hit especially hard.

The government will submit a report to the legislature by July 31, 2020 on progress made on the full slate of recommendations. Bingley estimated that implementing the staffing recommendation alone could take about five to ten years.

Despite the promise to address staffing issues, cuts to two provincial funds for nursing homes, totalling $34 million, are slated for October. The high wage transition fund and the structural compliance premium — money from which Bingley said goes into the care home's overall operating budget — were to be cut Aug. 1. That's been postponed to Oct. 1.

Just a day before the Wettlaufer report was made public, the government announced it was delaying the cuts to allow more time for care home operators to adjust.

Both of Ruth Sirman's parents are residents at Lanark Lodge in Perth. (CBC)

Ruth Sirman, who has both parents at the home, questions whether things will actually get better.

"My concern is are we actually understanding the overall picture of what's happening or is this a case where we give away with the left hand, take away with the right?" said Sirman.

"When you make the tough decision to put someone in long-term care, there's a real hope and expectation and desperate requirement to know that your family member is safe."