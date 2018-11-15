Nursing home employee accused of stealing patients' rings

A nursing home employee in Kingston, Ont., has been charged after she allegedly stole rings from patients, police said Thursday.

Staff at the home first contacted police in October to report the suspected theft of a wedding ring. Police located the stolen ring at a local pawn shop, where they discovered an employee of the home had sold eight rings since August 2018.

The woman, 26, told the pawn shop she was the rightful owner of the rings, police said. Police seized all eight rings, leaving the pawn shop out a little over $700.

Three of the rings were identified as belonging to residents of the nursing home and have been returned, police said.

Police arrested the woman Wednesday as she visited her probation officer.

She's charged with three counts of theft, possession of stolen property, fraud and breach of probation.