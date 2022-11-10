Students uncover forgotten history of WW I nurses stationed on remote Greek island

Grade 10 students at Ottawa's Glebe Collegiate are uncovering the challenges faced by nurses stationed at a makeshift hospital on a Greek island during WW1, part of a project called True North that aims to uncover missing voices and contributions to history.

At the height of the First World War, thousands of young Canadian women journeyed to the front lines to care for wounded soldiers. Though the nursing sisters, as they were known, braved harsh conditions and were exposed to many of the same horrors of war as soldiers, history lessons have largely left out their contributions.

A high school history initiative aims to change that.

As part of Project True North, Grade 10 students at Ottawa high school Glebe Collegiate are uncovering their stories, including Nova Scotia's Jessie Brown Jaggard who was stationed on the Greek island of Lemnos.

"Her story is so beautiful. I don't know if anyone knows what she did," said 15-year-old Isabelle Medcof.

Medcof classmate Maggie Wightman, 14, poured over Jaggard's attestation papers and personal diaries to discover what life was like tending to soldiers in unsanitary conditions and building a makeshift hospital with 500 beds.

From left to right: Isabelle Medcof, 15, and Maggie Wightman, 14, say they were shocked to learn about the conditions Jesse Jaggard faced as a nurse in Greece during the First World War. (Francis Ferland/CBC)

"Nurses really gave the best parts of themselves away to the soldiers," said Medcof, shocked to learn how the prevalence of flies and fleas forced nurses to work in teams of two to change bandages — one to tend to the wounds and the other to swat away insects.

Jaggard died of dysentery while caring for soldiers on the front lines in 1915.

"I just kept wondering, what if I was born in that era? They didn't really know what they're getting into," said Wightman.

For this project, students dove into archival documents to learn about the lives of nurses in the First World War. Jesse Brown Jaggard's attestation papers (which she signed upon enlisting) provided clues about her life with the Canadian Stationary Hospital on the Greek island of Lemnos. (Library and Archives Canada)

'Custodians of a memory'

For teacher Jessica McIntyre, the project helps students understand why nurses would volunteer to put themselves in harm's way, but also to bring that era in history alive.

"Students become custodians of a memory," said McIntyre. "They open up a file. And they get to learn about someone's grandma, someone's aunt, someone's sister and they learn about where they enlisted."

Teacher Jessica McIntyre had her Grade 10 students participate in a school board-wide project to undercover lesser known stories about the First World War. (Francis Ferland/CBC)

Last year, McIntyre's class studied Canada's only all-Black First World War battalion. The No. 2 Construction Battalion served in the forests of southeast France, cutting down trees, taking them to the mills and eventually to railway stations.

Though they did not face battle, they were considered a key support in the war effort. For McIntyre, it's important to remember all of those who contributed.

"We never want to take away the importance of soldiers on the front lines, but we're starting to question who supported them," she said.

As students learned, many nurses lost their lives to illness and disease while looking after wounded soldiers during the First World War. This is a photo of the funeral procession for nurse Jesse Brown Jaggard, who died of dysentery while caring for soldiers on the front lines in 1915. (University of Calgary Archives)

Student sleuths

Benjamin Broom and Xander Slavitch, both 15, said they felt like lawyers working a case in a movie, as they wrestled through dozens of original medical documents about nurse Fanny Pugh.

"Because soldiers are more talked about, they're much more well known. We didn't know what to expect when researching nurses. It's such an unexplored territory," said Slavitch.

The students were struck by Pugh's ability to persevere on the front, even after she had an emergency appendectomy on Lemnos. They said her story has changed the way they think about the First World War.

As part of Project True North, the nurses' experiences will be added to a database. But these students say Pugh's story will linger.

"Personally, it's going to stay in my head," said Broom, raising larger questions about what other voices are missing from his history book.

"Beyond soldiers and nurses, are there any more perspectives we could look into? There must be more out there," said Slavitch.