Nurses union, regional health authority reach agreement in Outaouais

The regional health authority in the Outaouais and the local nurses' union have reached an agreement to put an end to service interruptions at the Gatineau Hospital.

An agreement was reached after the Centre intégré de santé et de services sociaux de l'Outaouais (CISSSO) and Syndicat des professionnelles en soins de l'Outaouais (SPSO) sat down with a mediator from the province's labour tribunal on Wednesday. The negotiations lasted nine hours.

The meeting took place after nurses at the Gatineau Hospital staged two sit-ins within a two-day period earlier this week to protest staffing issues and being forced to work overtime.

Under the new agreement, emergency shifts in Gatineau and Hull will be re-evaluated to explore the possibility of creating more permanent positions for nurses, CISSSO wrote in a statement to Radio-Canada.

A group of nurses at the Gatineau Hospital staged two sit-ins within two days to protest poor working conditions. (Radio-Canada)

A multipurpose nurse would be added to the emergency team at the Gatineau Hospital to support the healthcare team's needs and a specialized nurse practitioner could also assist the emergency departments of the hospitals across the region.

Eliminating mandatory overtime

The health authority said it is also committed to exploring the possibility of implementing a self-management system to allow nurses and licensed practical nurses to better manage their work and personal lives.

The union said it required clear and specific terms and conditions for 12-hour shifts. The goal is to gradually reduce mandatory overtime and eventually eliminate it without affecting the quality of patient care and services provided to the public, CISSSO said.

In a French-language press release, the regional health authority said it is "confident that the actions agreed in the agreement will provide quality care and services to our population while improving the working conditions of our employees."