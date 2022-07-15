Glengarry Memorial Hospital closing overnight ER due to nurse shortage

Starting Friday, Glengarry Memorial Hospital in Alexandria, Ont., will temporarily close its emergency department during overnight hours due to shortage of nurses.

This means the hospital's emergency department will be closed from 6 p.m. to 8 a.m., starting Friday night.

It will remain open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., the hospital said in a news release Thursday.

The partial closure will be in place until Aug. 3 — "unless our staffing resources change to the extent that we can resume full operations earlier," wrote Robert Alldred-Hughes, CEO of the hospital, in the release.

Anyone requiring immediate medical help during those hours is asked to call 911 or Health Connect Ontario at 811 for medical advice.

Ambulances will be redirected to Cornwall Community Hospital or Hawkesbury & District General Hospital — both about 40 minutes away by car from Glengarry Memorial Hospital (HGMH).

"We are actively working to recruit staff to reduce any temporary closures going forward and resume services to the community we serve. HGMH remains committed to providing safe and quality care to our patients," wrote Alldred-Hughes.

"This decision was not taken lightly, and we understand the challenges this may cause."

The hospital says it will provide updates through its social media platforms and website.

Earlier this month, Perth and Smiths Falls District Hospital in Perth, Ont., closed its emergency department for several days after a COVID-19 outbreak caused a staffing shortage.