Woman accused of posing as a nurse at Ottawa clinic

Ottawa police have laid several charges against a woman from Gatineau, Que., accused of using fake identities to get a nursing job at an unidentified clinic.

Brigitte Cleroux, 49, allegedly used several aliases and posed as a registered nurse at a clinic in Ottawa to perform tasks such as injecting patients with medication.

She was arrested Aug. 23 and faces charges including assault with a weapon, criminal negligence causing bodily harm and using a forged document.

Ottawa police thanked Vancouver police for assistance with the investigation without giving specific details.

Police said they have released her photo because she used several names and could have worked at other clinics.

Anyone with information can call Ottawa police at 613-236-1222, ext. 5625, by sending an email, or by contacting Crime Stoppers.