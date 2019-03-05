Here are 4 of Ottawa's worst intersections

What's Ottawa's worst intersection?

If we took a random poll of 20 people, we'd probably get 15 different locations.

I'm going to give you four intersections which are not only among the worst, but are also miserable in their own unique way.

Queen and Bank

No left turns at Bank Street off Queen — unless you happen to be driving a bus. (Matthew Kupfer/CBC)

We'll start with the newly re-opened intersection of Queen and Bank streets, just steps from our front door at CBC Ottawa. We're not just lazy, though — it's a good one.

As you head west on Queen, there's a sign above the traffic signals which says no left turn onto Bank. The reason? It would tie up traffic during peak periods because there's neither a left turn lane nor an advance light.

Makes sense, right?

Sure — except it doesn't apply to buses. There are LOTS of buses here these days, and are bound to be more once the Parliament LRT station opens.

When you get stuck behind a left-turning bus at this intersection, settle in. It's going to be a while. There's no way around it.

Wellington West and Holland

The intersection of Holland Avenue and Wellington Street W. is one of Ottawa's four worst intersections, according to CBC Ottawa traffic specialist Doug Hempstead. (Trevor Pritchard/CBC)

It's a slightly different story at Wellington Street W. and Holland Avenue. Like Bank and Queen, there's no left turn lane — although if someone is turning left, you can technically slip around them in the right lane.

The problem is, opposing left-turning traffic really doesn't want you to do that. They'd prefer you just wait so they can go first. Sometimes it gets testy here.

The other problem: not everybody signals they're turning left, at least not right away. I know — big shock.

That leads to drivers slipping into the right lane at the last minute to get around them.

Also, not everybody looks for cyclists when they do that, and there are lots of those around here, all year round.

Hunt Club and Riverside

Statistics show Hunt Club Road at Riverside Drive is the signalized intersection in Ottawa with the greatest number of collisions.

It's just west of the Michael Shefflin Bridge and is a major hub for traffic headed to the new suburbs to the south, as well as the airport to the east. And it's horrendously busy — even at off-peak times.

The intersection of Hunt Club Road and Riverside Drive regular racks up a record number of collisions. (Matthew Kupfer/CBC)

Even though Riverside is two lanes, it's always more jammed southbound at Hunt Club than the single-lane Prince of Wales, which only becomes two lanes right at the intersection.

So be careful through here. Don't become a statistic.

Riverside and Industrial

So loathsome, no matter which way you go.

Southbound, it's difficult to figure out which lane is the through-lane and which one takes you to Industrial and Alta Vista. In my experience, if you don't choose wisely, the folks around you aren't always keen to let you in. You may have to commit to your mistake.

Northbound, the problem is just volume. It's pretty darned slow here from the Cancer Survivors Park right up to the highway, particularly during the first part of the afternoon commute.

Cars jam Riverside Drive and Industrial Avenue in both directions. (Matthew Kupfer/CBC)

Those are just four of the nasty ones. If you have another one, tell me about it by connecting with me @cbcotttraffic or in the comments below.

This is part of CBC Ottawa's special series Nowhere Fast, a look at how and why people commute in the capital region.