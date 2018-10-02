NowWhat? debate tackles gender-based issues from poverty to policing

Nine mayoral candidates will debate important city issues including housing, transit, taxation and policing through a gender lens tonight. Mayor Jim Watson won't be among them.

There was considerable pressure on social media for Watson to attend the debate, to which he was invited in early August. He recently declined, saying he has other commitments.

Mayoral candidates for tomorrow's <a href="https://twitter.com/NowWhatOtt?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NowWhatOtt</a> debate, which does not include <a href="https://twitter.com/JimWatsonOttawa?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@JimWatsonOttawa</a> even though an invite was extended to him early in August. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ottvote?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ottvote</a> <a href="https://t.co/m4x05Ezk3O">https://t.co/m4x05Ezk3O</a> —@MoniqueAC

The candidates who have confirmed their attendance are Hamid Alakozai, Ahmed Bouragba, Clive Doucet, Joey Drouin, Ryan Lythall, Craig MacAulay, Bruce McConville and Moises Schachtler.

They'll be asked to explain how they'd tackle certain issues from a gender-specific perspective. For example, security on the transit system may be more of a concern to women. Women are also more likely to head low-income families, so they have a unique need for affordable housing.

These are also some of the issues that a proposed women's bureau, a project due to be discussed by the next council meeting, is meant to address. The bureau was the idea of Coun. Diane Deans, but Watson was not immediately supportive of the concept.

CBC's Joanne Chianello is reporting live from the debate at Carleton University's Minto Centre. Follow her coverage here.