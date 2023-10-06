Not enough evidence to prove man lured girl online, court finds

A man accused of luring and sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl was found not guilty on all charges in an Ontario Superior courtroom in Ottawa on Friday.

Muneeb Javed faced eight charges including sexual interference and invitation to sexual touching involving a person under 16.

Justice Pierre E. Roger said in his decision the Crown's evidence was largely circumstantial and failed to establish Javed's guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

At issue was establishing that the accused and the suspect operating online as "JUSTAGUY22" were one and the same.

During the trial, the girl, who cannot be identified due to a publication ban, testified she was struggling with isolation from COVID-19 mandates when she started communicating on Snapchat with someone calling himself Mo and using the name JUSTAGUY22.

Someone using the account exchanged nude photos with the girl and in July 2021, she snuck out of her house and had a sexual encounter with the person she'd been messaging.

Police laid trap for suspect

Her parents soon found out about the late-night encounter and took her to Ottawa police to file a complaint. Police then began using the complainant's account to pose as her and exchange messages with the suspect.

On Aug. 18, 2021, police arranged to meet the suspect in a park for the "same as last time." The suspect replied he would take 45 minutes to get there.

The suspect was asked to bring a milkshake to the meeting to help police identify him.

Roughly 47 minutes later, Javed pulled into the parking but fled when police appeared, leading to a short car chase.

Javed, who did not testify, argued through his lawyer that the suspect police sought could have entered the park at another location.

The lawyer also argued his client's name is "Muneeb" and not "Mo," and pointed out he had no milkshake when he was arrested.

Evidence falls short

Roger said in his decision it was reasonable to infer that Javed's behaviour in fleeing the park and frantically manipulating his phone before his arrest supported the police theory that he was the suspect.

But he said that circumstantial evidence was not enough to establish guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

There was additional evidence in an extraction report that the cell phone used by the accused contained traces of the JUSTAGUY22 account, but the report wasn't submitted by the Crown during the trial and the police officers who created it were not called by the Crown to testify.

Roger said in his decision he did not doubt the credibility of the complainant, but there was not enough evidence to find Javeed guilty.

Javeed, who was not in custody while on trial, exited the courtroom a free man wearing a navy blue shirt, red tie and black pants.