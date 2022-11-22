Not all hospitals hire agency nurses. Here's how they do it

With last week's confirmation from Ontario's auditor general that spending on agency nurses has been on a steep incline in many of the province's hospitals this past year, at least some officials say they've managed to steer clear of private staffing agencies altogether.

But according to Auditor General Nick Stavropoulos, many hospitals across Ontario are not so fortunate. His report last week found some hospitals more than tripled their spending on agency nurses in the course of just one year, from 2021-22 to 2022-23, while hospitals in northern Ontario saw a 25-fold increase in their use of agency nurses over a four-year stretch.

The reason? Many nurses have retired or have left the profession thanks to burnout, and hospitals are increasingly short-staffed and dependent on agency nurses to round out patient care — nurses who are typically paid at an hourly rate that far outpaces the rate for staff nurses, sometimes by two or three times.

Retention is the absolute key. - Yvonne Wilson, Queensway Carleton Hospital

Ottawa's Queensway Carleton Hospital does not hire agency nurses, said Yvonne Wilson, vice-president of patient care and chief nursing executive.

"[The nurses'] biggest challenge is schedules," she said. "We started working with a third-party company to create innovative schedules that really helps balance out their work life balance."

Now, for instance, some nurses have access to a seven-day stretch without working.

Wilson started at the hospital two years ago and made recruitment and retention her focus. "Retention is the absolute key," she said.

The hospital has also invested $250,000 in education, offering nurses more training in their areas of focus, said Wilson.

It also committed to a massive recruitment drive in 2022, hiring 250 nurses in a single year. (The hospital currently has a staff of 900 nurses). By comparison, the hospital hired 130 nurses in 2020, said Wilson, who spent 30 years with The Ottawa Hospital before moving over to her current role at the Queensway Carleton Hospital.

Yvonne Wilson worked at The Ottawa Hospital for 30 years before moving to the Queensway Carleton Hospital where she's been the vice-president of patient care and chief nursing executive for the last two years. (Submitted by Yvonne Martin)

According to the Ottawa Hospital, it only hires nurses to help offload patients from ambulances.

"The Ottawa Hospital only uses agency nurses as part of a long-standing agreement for ambulance offload in the Emergency Department," said spokesperson Rebecca Abelson.

"We have a small number of agency nurses that work one or two shifts per day at the Civic and General Campus as part of this agreement. This helps support nursing levels to ensure patients get the care they need, and ambulances can return to the community in a timely manner," she said.

That amounts to just two to four nurses across the whole hospital system each day, said Abelson.

"I do think that we just reinvested our dollars a little bit differently," Wilson said of the Queensway Carleton's ability to only use staff nurses. "I think we made a good strategy and implemented it, and we've been able to make sure we've got enough staff for taking care of our patients."

When asked if it's easier to avoid hiring agency nurses at a smaller hospital, Wilson said it hasn't been easy at all.

"I know there's been a lot of smaller hospitals as well who've had to use agency staff," she noted.

Cornwall Community Hospital is not one of them.

"Thanks to our dedicated team of health-care professionals and ongoing recruitment efforts, Cornwall Community Hospital does not employ agency nurses," said hospital spokesperson Taylor Campbell.

According to a spokesperson with the Cornwall Community Hospital, it does not employ agency nurses. (Google Maps)

Agency nurses new for some hospitals

Kingston Health Sciences Centre (KHSC) only recently began hiring agency nurses.

"KHSC averages roughly 15 agency nurses per 24-hour period. KHSC started utilizing agency nurses last December with a focus on high need areas within the hospital such as internal medicine and critical care," said a hospital spokesperson.

The hospital employs a total of 1,838 nurses, split between RNs, RPNs and extended class RNs, he said.

"When we move to privatized staffing it's temporarily a great thing for the nurse, but we lose all those hard-fought things that we had: benefits, pension plan; the thought of risking all of that is something else that nurses should be considering," said Registered Practical Nurses Association of Ontario CEO Dianne Martin, who also spent 30 years as as a nurse working in hospitals.

[Agency nurses]don't know a lot of the procedures that come with experience, and sometimes just knowing where the bathroom is. - Kingston nurse, Wendy Schleger

The auditor general's report said hospitals are paying staffing agencies anywhere from $99 to $106 an hour for a registered nurse to work in the emergency department of a hospital in southern Ontario, while hospitals in northern Ontario pay anywhere from $100 to $160 an hour.

Do the math, and Ontario hospitals spent at least $170 million on agency nurses last year.

"Many of those millions are going into the pockets of the people who own the agency, not the nurses," said Martin.

Wendy Schleger, 52, of Kingston, Ont., has worked as a nurse for 29 years and worries staffing shortages are negatively affecting patients. (Submitted by Wendy Schleger)

Nurses facing burnout

"I've been nursing 29 years and I'm feeling that moral distress that other nurses are feeling," said KHSC cardiac nurse, Wendy Schleger, who worries a dwindling nursing staff is affecting patient outcomes.

"The ultimate issue is our patients aren't always safe," the 52-year-old nurse said through tears in a recent interview on CBC's call-in program Ontario Today. "There are people dying. I feel there are people that we could save, that we can't get to the bedside to help them in time. And it breaks my heart."

It's also bothersome that agency nurses, who are often young and inexperienced, are earning more than she does, admitted Schleger.

"They don't know the charting. They don't necessarily know the supply rooms. They don't know a lot of the procedures that come with experience, and sometimes just knowing where the bathroom is," she said.

So far there is "no legislation that caps the amount these private, for-profit companies can charge hospitals," the auditor general's report says, recommending the government consider regulating the rates.

"Once the government figures out how much money is being spent on agency nurses, they are going to shut it down, because it is very, very expensive," said Schleger.

However, during a news conference last week, Health Minister Sylvia Jones said: "We do not want to limit hospitals and operators in home and community care to actually provide the staff and the services they need."

Instead, the government is investing in the nursing education system and clearing the path for internationally trained nurses to gain accreditation, she said.

Private agency nurses cost much more. Hospitals need them anyway Duration 5:33 Canadian hospitals are facing a nursing shortage partly because many nurses have left for more flexible, higher paying nursing agencies. CBC’s Christine Birak found out why the cost to the public system is more than just financial and what it would take for nurses to come back.

Jumping ship for agencies

"We already knew why nurses were going," said Martin. "You can't blame them for making [the decision to work for an agency]. But we also knew the impact that it was having, exactly as the reports says."

While longtime Oshawa nurse Jo Amenta enjoys the stability of working in a hospital with a pension and benefits, she said she understands why some nurses jump ship for a private staffing agency.

"It is very very tempting," said Amenta, who these days works in home care. Controlling her own schedule and earning more money are attractive prospects, but so far it's not enough to lure her away from a publicly funded job.

Agency nurses are often inexperienced, she said. "The sad reality is they're not catching some of the problems that are going on with the patients before they become catastrophes."

Some of that work is falling to the more experienced staff members — nurses who are dwindling in number, said Amenta.