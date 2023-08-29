Tom Thomson painting undamaged by paint protest

A Tom Thomson painting at the National Gallery of Canada is undamaged after it was splashed with paint by a protester on Tuesday.

Northern River, a 1915 oil on canvas painting by renowned Canadian artist Tom Thomson, depicts thin black trees partially obscuring a flowing river.

Pink paint is smeared across the protective glass on the Tom Thomson painting Northern River at the National Gallery of Canada. (On2Ottawa/Instagram)

It is protected by a glazed glass panel and was not harmed during the incident, according to a Tuesday news release from the art gallery.

In a social media post, the protest group said the pink paint smeared across the painting's protective covering is washable.

The Ottawa Police Service arrested the protester and charged him with criminal mischief. Police are investigating.

The gallery said it immediately implemented security protocols in response to the protest and added the painting has been taken out from display for further evaluation.

"We expect it will be rehung shortly," it said.